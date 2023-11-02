AAA Texas: Gas price average below $3 after 34 Weeks; Texas lowest in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas now has the cheapest average gas price in the United States, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, and that price is nine cents less than on this day last week and 23 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Building supplies and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline are helping Texans save when they fill-up," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “For the first time in 34 weeks, the statewide average fell below $3 per gallon for regular

unleaded fuel.”

The San Antonio average price for regular is falling as well, now showing a drop for the last seven weeks. The average price for regular in the Alamo City is $2.89, which is good for an eight-cent drop over the last week.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.75 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.45, which is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 31 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Meanwhile, California is paying the most at $5.21 per gallon.