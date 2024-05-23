AAA Texas: Gas price average down a penny heading into Memorial Day travel period

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More common is to see gas prices trending up as a major holiday weekend closes in, but that is not the case this year ahead of Memorial Day.

Yes, things could change in a hurry, but for right now the average gas price in Texas is $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 10 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Few metropolitan areas saw a bigger drop in gas prices than San Antonio, where last week’s average price of $3.26 has given way to a slightly cheaper average price of $3.11 per gallon. That marks a 15-cent drop over the last seven days, but it is still 6 cents more than what you were paying a year ago.

The current prices could inspire yet more people to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

“3.1 million Texans are preparing to take a road trip this weekend, setting a new state record for Memorial Day travel volume,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may fluctuate through the holiday weekend.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area are paying the most on average at $3.34 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.96 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.61, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and seven cents more per gallon when compared to this day last year.

Demand for gasoline saw a healthy week-to-week increase according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Demand increased from 8.87 million barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels per day.

Gas price fluctuations remain possible throughout the end of May with record travel volume expected in Texas for Memorial Day weekend.

Click here to view the AAA Memorial Day travel forecast.