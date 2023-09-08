AAA Texas: Gas prices drop as summer demand begins to fall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It might cost you less to fill up your tank now that Labor Day has passed.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the San Antonio average price for regular unleaded is now $3.28 per gallon, which eight cents less than what you were paying a week ago. That current price is still 17 cents more than the per-gallon average for regular unleaded a year ago.

But gas prices are not just falling in the Alamo City.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is three cents less than on this day last week and 16 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Gas prices are falling across the state as summer driving season ends,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Demand for fuel is strong but is expected to drop in the coming weeks and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline will occur soon and should help to keep prices lower this fall.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.86 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.23 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.80, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and four cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas price averages across Texas have fallen over the last week. Following Labor Day, fuel demand typically goes down and usually gas prices lower, as well. Barring a hurricane along the Gulf Coast or sharp increase in oil prices, Texas drivers could start to see relief at the pump this fall. The switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline will take place in the coming weeks.