AAA Texas: Gas prices dropping ahead of record Memorial Day travel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Normally at this time of year, you will see gas prices rising as summertime travel demand increases.

Beyond San Antonio and a few other metropolitan areas across the state, the opposite has been true over the last several days.

The statewide gas price average for regular unleaded in Texas is $3.19 per gallon, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is 11 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Fuel prices are in a downward trend, at least for now, heading into of one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may fluctuate through the end of May with record travel anticipated for Memorial Day in Texas.”

In the Alamo City, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.26, a jump of four cents over last week’s average price of $3.22. The current average price in San Antonio is 20 cents more per gallon than what you were paying a year ago.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.43 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $2.95 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.60, which is four cents less when compared to this day last week and seven cents more per gallon when compared to this day last year.

Gasoline demand increased slightly week to week and there was a minimal decrease in supply, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. While fuel prices are currently dropping, fluctuations remain possible throughout the end of May with record travel volume expected in Texas for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, 3.6 million Texans will travel for Memorial Day, the most on record. 3.1 million are expected to drive, which will also set a new record.

Click here to view the AAA Memorial Day travel forecast.