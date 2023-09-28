AAA Texas: Gas prices dropping but year-over-year gap still growing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With summer now officially over, gas prices might be headed in a direction that makes it look more like fall.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.31, which is a 14 cent drop when compared to what you were paying a week ago.

The state wide average is also dropping, although not by nearly as much. Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded in Texas is $3.38, good for a 3 cent drop over last week’s price.

“Gas prices are dropping, but it’s unlikely that many drivers will notice”, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The statewide average dropped three cents this week, but fluctuation remain possible. Crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, continues to be more expensive due to tightening global supplies.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.71 per gallon while drivers in the area are paying the least at $3.24 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.83, which is four cents less when compared to this day last week and seven cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The year-over-year statewide average price gap increased by two cents per gallon, with regular unleaded 27 cents more than one year ago in the Lone Star State. Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive, hovering above $90 per barrel, due to tightening global supply. Demand for fuel increased week-to-week, but gasoline stocks also saw a slight increase.

Moving forward gas prices may fluctuate with some relief possibly on the way when winter-blend gas, which is usually cheaper to produce, makes it way to market in the coming weeks.