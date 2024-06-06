AAA Texas: Gas prices falling as summer driving season gets underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices across Texas and San Antonio are falling, although it is uncertain how long that trend will continue.

The Alamo City saw a drop of 14 cents over the last week. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.01, which means you can find some gas stations with prices just under $3.00.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is ten cents less than on this day last week and is five cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Texans are seeing savings at the pump, which is good news for those taking a summer road trip,” said AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster. “If crude oil prices continue to move lower, drivers could see more savings at the pump through June.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso metro area are paying the most on average at $3.26 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.49, which is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and five cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year.

Crude oil prices have fallen since the start of June. At the time of this release, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $73 per barrel. That’s down from $79 at the end of May. Crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline and makes up 50-60 percent of the cost of each gallon of fuel.