AAA Texas: Gas prices fluctuating, drivers paying less week-to-week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The price of gas in Texas continues to go up and down, with drivers all over the state continuing to get a break heading into the weekend.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents less than on this day last week and is 12 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

San Antonio is enjoying an even bigger drop in average price, now sitting at $2.97 per gallon of regular. That represents a 14-cent drop from last week’s average price of $3.11 per gallon.

“The oil markets are clearly still very sensitive to daily economic news, leading to slight fluctuations in retail gas prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Crude oil accounts for nearly 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump. Rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44 which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and three cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, and you can see the entire breakdown by clicking here. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $4.90 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.