AAA Texas: Gas prices leap up to close out February

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can expect to pay more to fill up your gas tank as March begins, and it is unclear whether or not that trend will continue moving ahead.

The San Antonio average price for a gallon of regular unleaded shot up 12 cents over the last week, now sitting at $2.96.

“We’re finishing February on a high note as fuel prices continue to fluctuate,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “While prices are up this week, the statewide average is just a nickel higher compared to one year ago. Drivers can anticipate continued price fluctuations into March.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is five cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.30 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.76 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is five cents more when compared to this day last week and four cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Climbing demand and crude oil prices nearing $80 per barrel are fueling more expensive gas price averages across Texas this week. Gas price averages continue to fluctuate as the popular Spring Break travel period nears. However, Texas drivers won’t notice much change compared to a year ago, with the statewide average a nickel higher compared to one year ago.