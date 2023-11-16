AAA Texas: Gas prices likely to fluctuate heading into Thanksgiving travel period

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — So far so good as far as gas prices around Texas remaining stable.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“As millions of Texans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, gas prices are dropping, but fluctuations remain possible,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Drivers will pay nearly 30 cents less per gallon compared to last Thanksgiving.”

There is no change in the San Antonio average price of $2.76 compared to last week’s numbers.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station area are paying the most on average at $2.99 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.34, which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 40 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While the statewide gas price average is down slightly from last week, strong holiday demand will likely cause gas prices to fluctuate over the next week.

AAA projects that nearly four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. The good news for drivers, crude oil prices are down and that will likely help to keep any pump price increases at a minimum.