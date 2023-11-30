AAA Texas: Gas prices rise in San Antonio, hold steady in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices across Texas are holding steady, but the same cannot be said for San Antonio.

The Alamo City saw the largest increase, week over week, of any other metropolitan area. Drivers in San Antonio are now paying $2.75 per gallon, which is up 13 cents since Thanksgiving.

“While gas prices have fluctuated slightly over the last week due to busy holiday travel, the Texas average for regular unleaded is 10 cents cheaper compared to one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Texas continues to have the lowest fuel price average of any state for the second consecutive week.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 10 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.93 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.63 per gallon.

Over the last week, West Texas Intermediate crude prices have bounced around between $74 to $78 per barrel. OPEC+ could announce additional production cuts today, which may push crude prices higher. Crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline, making up 50 to 60 percent of the cost of each gallon of fuel.