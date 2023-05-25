AAA Texas: Gas prices rise in San Antonio, Texas ahead of Memorial Day travel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A recent trend showing falling gas prices is grinding to a halt as Memorial Day weekend arrives.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more per gallon than it was on this day last week and is $1.14 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

San Antonio saw a similar jump in gas prices, going from $3.03 last week to an average price of $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.41 per gallon while drivers in the McAllen metro area are paying the least at $2.97 per gallon.

“While gas prices are up slightly in Texas going into Memorial Day weekend, regular unleaded fuel remains more than a dollar cheaper compared to one year ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Price fluctuations remain possible due to busy holiday demand, as this is expected be Texas’ second highest Memorial Day travel volume on record.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.57, which is three cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.03 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Texas roadways and gas stations will be very busy this Memorial Day weekend. AAA expects 3 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more for the holiday (click here for AAA Texas travel forecast). This will be the second highest Memorial Day travel volume on record for Texas.

