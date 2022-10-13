AAA Texas: Gas prices rising across the state, San Antonio included

A fuel pump nozzle in a vehicle at a gas station. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — AAA Texas reports rising gas prices across the state.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose in all 27 metropolitan areas analyzed. The largest increase over the last week was reported in Dallas-Ft. Worth, where drivers are now paying 19 cents more now than they were just one week ago.

San Antonio saw a price hike of eight cents up to $3.21 per gallon, and it is not certain where prices will go from this point forward.

“Market forces continue to oppose each other with each headline – whether it be focused on supply or demand,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Market watchers will be waiting to see just how impactful the OPEC+ cuts are versus continued concerns for a market slowdown, which could lessen demand for fuel products.”

Texas is paying an average price of $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded, which marks a second straight price increase. On the flip side, Texans are paying the second lowest gas price average in the nation with only Georgia ranking ahead by a nickel per gallon.

California has the highest average price for a gallon of regular unleaded at $6.20.

The national average price is now up to $3.91, which is four cents more than what Americans were paying a week ago.