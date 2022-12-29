AAA Texas: Gas prices rising, but still second-cheapest in nation

Pumping equipment gas at gas station. Close up of a hand holding fuel nozzle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With a few days left in 2022, AAA Texas is reporting an increase in the price of gas across the Lone Star State, although San Antonio can boast the second-cheapest average price in Texas at $2.67 per gallon.

To put that into perspective, the average price for regular unleaded in Texas is $2.75 per gallon, which is 13 cents more than the average price reported this time last week and 13 cents more than the average price posted this day last year.

The spike in price has been a bit steeper in San Antonio with a 19 cent increase over last week’s price. The Alamo City is now paying just one penny less than last year’s average price of $2.68 per gallon.

“The dynamics of crude oil and gasoline markets continue to be volatile as analysts weigh domestic and international demand outlooks coupled with supply impacts from the war between Ukraine and Russia,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “To achieve the best fuel economy to save on higher fuel prices, practice safe driving habits, proper vehicle maintenance and compare gas station prices using an app such as the AAA mobile app.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.60 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.16, which is six cents more when compared to this day last week and six cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. In Hawaii, drivers are paying the most at $5.03 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.