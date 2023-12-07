AAA: Texas has cheapest gas in US, San Antonio average price drops

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas has the cheapest gas in the United States, and the price crude oil is the main reason why.

“Gas prices are currently at their lowest point in almost a year,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Lower crude oil prices are anticipated to translate into continued relief for consumers at the gas pump throughout December.”

Those lower prices are being felt in San Antonio less than a week after the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded spiked to $2.75. As of Thursday morning, drivers in the Alamo City are paying $2.67, which is eight cents less than last week’s price.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is seven cents less than on this day last week and is 10 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. In fact, the last time gas prices were this low was just under a year ago, December 27, 2022.

The main reason for falling gas prices is the $20 per barrel decrease in crude oil prices since the end of September. Since crude oil is the main ingredient in gasoline, this dip has pulled retail gas prices down. In addition, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows gasoline supplies are healthy.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station metro area are paying the most on average at $2.84 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville/Harlingen metro area are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.20, which is five cents less when compared to this day last week and 15 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.