AAA Texas reporting another increase in gas prices

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Higher demand, lower supplies and sanctions on Iran are causing gasoline prices to climb again.

AAA Texas spokesman Joshua Zuber says the average statewide gas price in Texas is $2.62, up four cents from the previous week and is four cents higher than this time last year.

“Drivers in San Antonio are once again seeing the lowest average gas price at $2.47,” Zuber stated, which is two cents higher from last week.

The highest average price in the Lone Star State is found in Midland at $2.79.

Zuber said a number of factors will cause prices to be in the $3.00 a gallon neighborhood, including sanctions on Iranian oil. It is expected that is going to cause a tightening of global oil supplies.

“The retail price increase will be dependent on how expensive crude oil becomes and for how long,” explained Zuber.