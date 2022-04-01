AAA Texas reporting gas prices in San Antonio still $1.26 higher than one year ago

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A drop in demand and an increase in supply are leading to lower gas prices in Texas this week.
That’s according to AAA Texas. The auto club is out with their weekly survey of prices at the pump.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is coming in at $3.85 this week. That’s a 4 cent drop from last week but still, $1.24 more than the average one year ago.
The state with the lowest average gas price is Missouri at $3.77. California remains the state with the most expensive gasoline with the average price of $5.90 per gallon.
Average prices across the country are down 2 cents to $4.22.
“Oil and gas prices have been subject to daily headlines – sending prices on a roller coaster,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The latest trend has been in a downward direction for a number of reasons, including falling demand from the prior week.”
San Antonio drivers are seeing a 7 cent drop in the past week to $3.77.
The lowest gas prices in Texas are in Amarillo at $3.56.
El Paso drivers are paying the highest average price per gallon at $3.99.