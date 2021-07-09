AAA Texas reporting highest average gas prices since 2014

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Rain is falling and gas prices are rising.
AAA Texas is reporting another jump in the price at the pump.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas is now up to $2.82.
Two cents more than last week but 93 cents more than what you were paying a year ago.
The auto club is also reporting we are paying the highest average price per gallon since 2014.
“The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average in the Lone Star State has increased by nearly 45 percent since the start of the year due to increased demand and higher crude oil prices as more people are traveling for leisure and business,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts anticipate that this upward trend could continue through the summer.”
Texas drivers are still enjoying some of the lowest prices in the country. Only Louisiana and Mississippi have lower gas prices.
The national average is up to $3.13.
Here in San Antonio, the average price per gallon is the same as last week, $2.75.