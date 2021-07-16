      Weather Alert

AAA Texas reports another jump in gas prices

Don Morgan
Jul 16, 2021 @ 8:15am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Increased demand is resulting in higher prices at the gas pumps.

AAA Texas is out with their Weekend Gas Watch which shows a 3 cent jump in the statewide average which is now up to $2.84.

The survey shows the highest average cost per gallon in Texas is ion the Odessa-Midland area at $3.04.

The lowest average price in Texas is in San Antonio at $2.78 per gallon.

“The upward trend in gas prices continued for another week, albeit just by a few cents for the statewide average,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while crude oil prices have been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately, they remain elevated from last year, which is why we are all paying more for gasoline.”

Texas’ statewide average is the 4th lowest in the nation.

