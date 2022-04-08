      Weather Alert

AAA Texas: San Antonio average gas price $1.22 higher than one year ago

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2022 @ 5:41am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fluctuating crude oil prices are bringing a sliver of relief at the gas pump.

AAA Texas is out with their weekly survey of gas prices which is showing an 8 cent drop in the statewide average gas price, down to $3.77.

However, it’s still a significant increase over what we were paying a year ago when the average price per gallon was $1.11 less.

AAA says news of a coordinated release from strategic petroleum reserves is pushing prices down after months of historic increases.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster:

“The latest round of headlines about oil reserve releases have been driving retail gas and crude oil prices down. Gasoline demand also hasn’t been as strong over the past few weeks, but that will likely change as we move closer to the summer driving season.”

The highest prices in Texas are found in Midland at $3.90. Amarillo drivers are seeing the lowest prices in the state at $3.52.

San Antonio gas prices are down 9 cents this week to $3.68 but that’s still $1.22 more than a year ago.

TAGS
AAA Texas gas prices San Antonio
