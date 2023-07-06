AAA: Texas, San Antonio record another drop in gas prices

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Almost all analyzed markets in Texas are enjoying lower gas prices as summer travel demand continues.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is $1.24 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

San Antonio saw a similar drop in price while going from $3.15 per gallon last week to $3.10 per gallon as of Thursday.

The only two major metropolitan areas in Texas that saw gas price increases over the last week were Lubbock and El Paso, which has the highest average price for unleaded right now at $3.46.

Unclear is where exactly gas prices will go from here.

“The direction of retail gasoline prices for the remainder of the summer will depend on the impact of global crude oil market forces including production cuts by Saudi Arabia that will now extend into August,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Pump price volatility remains likely as demand for fuel is expected to stay strong through the busy summer travel season and crude oil prices have been inching higher in recent days.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.53, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.25 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Pressure that could cause higher gas prices – rising crude oil prices. Recently crude prices gained upward momentum following an announcement that Saudi Arabia will extend oil production cuts into August. This is important, because when the cost of each gallon of gas is broken down, the cost of crude makes up 50 to 60 percent of the cost for retail gasoline. However, there are two possible market influencers that could cause downward pressure – the Federal Reserve has signaled another possible increase to interest rates. Add to that the possibility of a looming economic slowdown. The latter two would likely cause a drop in demand for retail gasoline and could lead to lower pump prices.