AAA Texas: San Antonio, Texas gas prices drop after Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With Memorial Day and all of its travel demands now in the rear view mirror, the price of gas is dipping across the Alamo City and the Lone Star State.

Last week’s average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio was $3.14 per gallon, but right now that average price has dropped 8 cents to $$3.06.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is $1.17 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.33 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $3.00 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.57, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.10 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“It was a very busy kickoff to the summer driving season as AAA Texas predicted travel volumes would be the second highest in the Lone Star State since AAA began keeping track in 2000,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “As many more plan to travel this summer, it is important to take the time to maintain your vehicle before hitting the road to prevent unnecessary car trouble and improve your fuel economy.”

In many areas, gas price averages continue to reflect slightly cheaper crude oil prices over the past few weeks. While demand figures are expected to have been strong over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the outlook for crude oil prices has been unclear. That uncertainty is tied to the U.S. debt ceiling talks, rising interest rates as well as inflation worries. Also, weighing on crude oil prices, according to market watchers, are unclear demand outlooks for fuel in China.

“It was a very busy kickoff to the summer driving season as AAA Texas predicted travel volumes would be the second highest in the Lone Star State since AAA began keeping track in 2000,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “As many more plan to travel this summer, it is important to take the time to maintain your vehicle before hitting the road to prevent unnecessary car trouble and improve your fuel economy.”