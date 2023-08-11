AAA Texas: State Gas Price Average Declines; National Average Up Slightly

Close-up of unrecognizable black woman purchasing gas priced at over $4 per gallon.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is bucking the national trend when it comes to gas prices.

AAA Texas has released it’s weekly watch of prices at the pump, finding the statewide average for Texas at $3.45 cents this week.

A drop of 4 cents since last week and 6 cents less than one year ago.

The national average checks in at $3.81 Friday morning. That’s up a penny from last week and 18 cents less than what the average was one year ago.

U.S gas stocks declined slightly as demand for fuel increased as many American families get in the car to take one last summer road trip.

You can expect prices to continue fluctuating in the days ahead as crude oil prices increase.

San Antonio drivers wrap up the week with prices that are 8 cents per gallon less than a week ago. The citywide average checks in at $3.34 Friday morning, giving us the second lowest prices in the state.

The lowest prices in Texas can be found in San Angelo, where drivers are paying an average of $3.28.

El Paso has the highest price per gallon with $3.73 being the average.

Across the country, Mississippi has the lowest statewide average at $3.31. The Magnolia State is followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.

The highest prices in the country? No surprise. California drivers are paying an average of $5.09 per gallon.