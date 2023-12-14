AAA Texas: State gas price average drops to lowest level in 33 Months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas has the cheapest gas in the United States for at least another week, and drivers in San Antonio are feeling relief as well.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents less than on this day last week and is 10 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“It’s been nearly three years since the statewide average was $2.57 per gallon for regular unleaded,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “While prices will likely keep falling, fluctuations remain possible due to the busy year-end holiday travel period around the corner.”

For now, drivers in the Alamo City are enjoying a 17-cent drop over last week’s average price of $2.67. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.50, which may not be the lowest price in the state, but it is not far off either.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station metro area are paying the most on average at $2.77 per gallon while drivers in the Sherman/Denison metro area are paying the least at $2.44 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.10, which is 10 cents less when compared to this day last week and 11 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

March 11, 2021, exactly 1,008 days ago, was the last time Texas’ gas price average was $2.57. This week, the Texas statewide average surpassed the lowest price of 2022, which was $2.60 reached on December 21, 2022.

Gas prices will likely continue to drop in the coming days as crude oil prices have trended lower recently. However, drivers should keep in mind that more than eight million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year, which will put pressure on demand for fuel and could force price fluctuations as this year comes to a close.

You can check the year-end holiday travel forecast by clicking here.