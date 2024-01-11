AAA Texas: State gas price average up two cents, a nickel in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices seem to be following the current trend of rising inflation as we get deeper into the Winter months.

While the cost to fill your gas tank in San Antonio is up from a week ago, the difference is marginal. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.68, which is a nickel more than what you were paying a week ago.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 16 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Gasoline price increases were minimal this week, with the statewide average climbing two cents,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Currently, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in Texas stands approximately 16 cents below the prices recorded a year ago.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.83 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.47 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.08, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 19 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Gas prices have been slightly fluctuating in the $2.60-$2.70 range since just before Christmas. Crude oil prices, which had climbed slightly in the prior week are holding steady this week. While demand for gasoline climbed week over week, supplies remain healthy, keeping retail gasoline prices from even higher increases.