AAA Texas: Statewide average gas price below $3 for first time since January

Close-up of unrecognizable white man purchasing gas at pump

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — For whatever the reason, the average price of regular unleaded fuel across Texas is now under $3 per gallon.

It is the first time AAA Texas has reported similar numbers since January. The lower prices at the pump will offer a welcomed break for close to 4 million Texans who will be traveling by car over the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27.

“Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “AAA Texas will come to the rescue of more than 18,000 motorists this Thanksgiving. To avoid breakdowns and maximize fuel economy we recommend motorists have their vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic before hitting the road.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country while drivers in California are paying the most at $5.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

You can check average gas prices all over Texas below: