AAA Texas: Statewide gas price steady; San Antonio drops

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The price of gas around Texas continues to fluctuate with the statewide average holding steady, but prices are up and down depending on where you are.

There was no change in the Texas average price of $3.06 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel over the last week.

But drivers in San Antonio are paying 6 cents less than last week’s average price of $3.09. The current average price of $3.03 is 82 cents less than the average price for regular unleaded one year ago at this time.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and 80 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Economic turbulence has kept crude oil prices on a roller coaster due to several headlines related to interest rates and concerns about the health of the banking sector. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was reading as low as the mid-$60 range earlier this week, but has since climbed back above $70 per barrel at the time of this report. Even as crude trended cheaper, demand for fuel products across the country rebounded to almost nine million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

“Despite high demand for fuel over the spring break holiday period, the statewide fuel price average is holding steady week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “If strong demand continues, retail fuel prices could increase in the coming weeks. The switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline is also underway, and that tends to drive gas prices up by about 5 to 15 cents more per gallon.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the sixth lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA Texas.

Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.83 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.