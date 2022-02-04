AAA Texas: Tension between Russia and Ukraine, higher demand for fuel force increase in gas prices

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The temperature may have taken a nosedive but another number we keep an eye on is headed in the opposite direction.
AAA Texas is out with their weekend gas watch which shows another jump in the price at the pump.
The auto club reports the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is at $3.08.
That’s an increase of 7 cents since last week and 93 cents more than a year ago.
Joshua Zuber at AAA Texas tells us the ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia is having an impact on how much you pay to fill up your gas tank.
“That situation is causing crude oil prices world wide to climb. We are potentially going to see gas prices continue to increase at a time of year when we typically see prices go down.”
Zuber also says there is an increase in demand for gas compared to last year which also causes prices to climb.
San Antonio drivers are seeing a 6 cent jump in the average price at the pump which is currently at $3.00.
Drivers in El Paso are paying the highest average price in Texas at $3.22. The lowest average price in the state is $2.97 which can be found in Amarillo.