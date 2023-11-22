AAA Texas: Texas drivers thankful for cheapest gas across US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texans might be thankful for many things heading into Thanksgiving, and the price of gas might very well be one of them.

For starters, Texas has the cheapest gas price in the U.S., currently sitting at $2.75 per gallon of regular unleaded. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 22 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

“Texas drivers can be thankful for the lowest gas prices of any state in the nation,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Not only does Texas boast the lowest gas prices, but regular unleaded is 22 cents lower than last Thanksgiving.”

Further, San Antonio drivers are enjoying the fourth-cheapest price for regular in Texas. Filling up in the Alamo City has an average price of $2.64, which is down 25 cents over the last month.

While price fluctuations have occurred in some markets, lower crude oil prices and healthy supply are pushing fuel prices lower in the Lone Star State. AAA Texas projects a 1 percent increase in road travel this Thanksgiving compared to 2022.

“Thanksgiving is one of the more popular holidays for people to travel to see family and friends so they can take part in annual traditions like turkey dinners and Black Friday shopping,” said Galen Grillo, Vice President and General Manger for AAA Texas. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving travel forecast reflects people’s ongoing desire to get away and spend time with their loved ones.”

Not only are gas prices cheaper this Thanksgiving, but hotels and rental car price averages are lower this Thanksgiving.

AAA Texas thinks 3.7 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.