AAA Texas: Texas gas price down a nickel, San Antonio more than a dime

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The weekly adventure that is Texas gas prices continues, but this week you are getting a break.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is $2.82, which is a drop of 12 cents compared to a week ago.

Texas is seeing a similar dynamic with prices fluctuating from market to market.

“The statewide gas price average is fluctuating week-to-week as crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, also fluctuates in price,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. Gas prices remain 23 cents less per gallon, on average, in Texas compared to this time last year.”

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is 23 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.93 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Higher gas demand and fluctuating oil prices are contributing to fluctuating pump prices. If oil prices continue to bobble, drivers may continue to see fluctuating gasoline prices.