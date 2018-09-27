AAA: Texas, US retail gasoline prices increase this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices increased this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 2 cents to reach an average $2.62 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.87 per gallon, which is up 3 cents this week.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.04 per gallon. San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.54 per gallon.

AAA experts say crude oil prices have gone up recently amid concerns that the U.S. won’t release supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to meet global demand following sanctions against Iran.