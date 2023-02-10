AAA Texas: Valentine’s Day travel demand spikes, popular gift among couples
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is essentially over for most of the world, and travel numbers are soaring across the United States.
AAA Texas is noticing a predicted spike in travel demand as Valentine’s Day approaches. Clear is the fact many couples are planning romantic getaways to locations like, Hawaii, Italy, Spain, Greece, The Bahamas, Jamaica and others.
“One of the big reasons for that, and it’s not just related to Valentine’s Day, but just an overall trend in the travel industry with everything opening back up post-COVID-19,” said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster.
Some Texans are booking trips as far out as two years in advance, sometimes just to get the best deals.
For those couples planning a romantic getaway, AAA Texas has the following tips:
- Book Travel Protection Plans to ensure you’re covered for unexpected occurrences.
- Book activities or shore excursions early, since they are likely to sell out.
- When traveling internationally, passports must be valid for at least six months prior to your return. AAA Travel can help you rush your passport as well as take your photo.
- Always carry a change of clothes, your medications, your itinerary and any other must-have items in your carry-on luggage.
- Look into arriving a day earlier than the formal start of your tour or cruise and/or staying a day later by booking a hotel room so that you are not too rushed or tired to enjoy your vacation.
- Arrive at the airport early. Recommended time for domestic is 2+ hours and international is 3+ hours.
- Consult with your travel advisor for other vitally important information specific to your destination.