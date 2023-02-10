AAA Texas: Valentine’s Day travel demand spikes, popular gift among couples

Romantic couple on vacation walking on tunnels beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The COVID-19 pandemic is essentially over for most of the world, and travel numbers are soaring across the United States.

AAA Texas is noticing a predicted spike in travel demand as Valentine’s Day approaches. Clear is the fact many couples are planning romantic getaways to locations like, Hawaii, Italy, Spain, Greece, The Bahamas, Jamaica and others.

“One of the big reasons for that, and it’s not just related to Valentine’s Day, but just an overall trend in the travel industry with everything opening back up post-COVID-19,” said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

Some Texans are booking trips as far out as two years in advance, sometimes just to get the best deals.

For those couples planning a romantic getaway, AAA Texas has the following tips: