AAA Texas warns protective masks hanging from rearview mirror could pose safety hazard
AAA Texas warns that masks or other objects hanging from rearview mirrors could be a safety hazard/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -As the requirement to wear protective masks in some public places continues because of COVID-19, you may find it convenient to hang the mask from your rearview mirror. AAA Texas warns that it can block your vision.
“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas. “In fact, items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards, and anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard.”
Armbruster says that increases your risk for a crash.
“Obstructing your field of vision, even partially, can be dangerous and it can cause you to miss things that you should be seeing, such as signs, pedestrians or even other vehicles,” said Armbruster.