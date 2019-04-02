AAF expected to announce league suspension

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Mike Bercovici #11 of the San Diego Fleet loses his helmet as he is tackled by Shaan Washington #54 of the San Antonio Commanders during the first quarter in an Alliance of American Football game at the Alamodome on February 09, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/AAF/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The nascent Alliance of American Football is expected to come to an end nearly as quickly as it came to exist.

Several reports say the league will announce it is ceasing football operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Practice for the San Antonio Commanders was cut short Tuesday as rumors swirled about the possible demise of the league.

Team officials have not officially made comments on the matter, but sources to KTSA News say the team had been kept out of the loop while those rumors circulated.

The suspension comes just weeks after NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon agreed to put $250 million into the league.

Sports betting website Action Network said Dundon had put in $70 million so far.

The site said league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian disagreed with the decision and it became clear recently that Dundon’s goals with the AAF were different than theirs.

“I am extremely disappointed to learn Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football,” Polian said in a statement to ESPN Tuesday. “When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all. The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity.”

The pair had hoped to build up their product over a few years before formalizing a relationship with the NFL to be its developmental league. Dundon reportedly wanted to make that happen sooner, pushing for a deal with the NFL Players Association last week.

However, the site also raised the idea that Dundon may have invested the money into the league to extract new live sports betting technology the Alliance was developing to become a major revenue driver from the league.

It is not clear what the news of the AAF’s demise means for the expected XFL, slated to launch next year.

Former Texas A&M and Memphis Express quarterback Johnny Manziel expressed his disappointment, but through a positive disposition.