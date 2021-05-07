      Weather Alert

Aaron Neville retires from touring

Associated Press
May 7, 2021 @ 6:28am

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Fans of Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on.

The legendary R&B singer is officially retiring from touring. In posts on his official website and on social media yesterday, Neville says the idea of touring is no longer appealing to him.

He last hit the road in March of last year, when the pandemic forced most artists to stay home.

He says while he still enjoys singing, being on his New York state farm with his wife for the past year has taught him, “life is short” and that he wants to spend the rest of his life “being less hurried.”

Neville is 80.

TAGS
Aaron Neville retires from touring
Popular Posts
Texas Democrat facing calls to resign after using racist slur when referring to Senator Tim Scott
New Video: Trey's Take on the Election
San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV
EF-1 tornado confirmed near Hondo
Security Guard grazed by a bullet when shots are fired at a San Antonio bar