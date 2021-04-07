Abandoned boy found wandering near the Texas-Mexico border cries for help
Abandoned boy found wandering near the border cries for help from U.S. Border Patrol Agent/Screen Grab-Border Patrol Agent Video-Anjel Hernandez-Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In a heartbreaking video released on social media, a young boy is seen walking in the rain by himself in a desolate area just north of the Texas-Mexico border , crying and asking a Border Patrol agent for help.
The boy claims he was traveling with a group, but they left him and he has no idea where they went. In the video posted on Facebook by Angel Hernandez, a friend of the agent, the boy said he was asking for help because he was afraid of being robbed or kidnapped.
“Where else am I going to go,” he asked.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua was traveling with a group of more than 180 people and when he woke up, the group had left him behind.
The boy was taken to the Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas and his family was contacted.
Bexar County’s Freeman Coliseum is providing temporary housing for migrant boys. At last count, more than 1,300 were staying at the Coliseum’s Expo Hall, which can accommodate as many as 2,100 children with a separate area set up for up to 300 who may be diagnosed with COVID-19.