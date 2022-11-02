KTSA KTSA Logo

Abandoned San Antonio bar is damaged by fire

By Don Morgan
November 2, 2022
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a bar on the Northeast side.

Firefighters were called to The Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road at around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday.

The bar has been closed for several years.

Crews were met with heavy smoke has it filled the abandoned bar. They were able to extinguish the flames but have yet to determine the cause.

A dollar amount on the damage is still being estimated.

There were no reports of any injuries.

