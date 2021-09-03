      Weather Alert

Abba releases new music, announces virtual concerts

Associated Press
Sep 3, 2021 @ 8:57am

LONDON (AP) – The worst part about ABBA creating avatars of themselves: they had to shave their beards.

ABBA’s Benny Andersson says he’s had his beard for 50 years — but he points out singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad did not have to shave.

The avatars will be used for a concert series that will be staged in London starting May 27.

No plans yet to bring it to the U.S.

Bandmate Bjorn Ulvaeus says it’s better to do digital versions of themselves before they’re dead “because it gets more accurate then.”

ABBA also will release their first new album in 40 years on Nov. 5. It’s called “Voyage.”

TAGS
Abba new music from Abba
Popular Posts
Train blasts through truck carrying wind turbine propeller through Luling
Permitless carry among 7 new Texas gun laws that start Sept. 1
Man critically injured when truck veers off Loop 1604, launches and lands on Bulverde Road
Toyota plant in San Antonio spared in global production cuts
See all new 666 new laws in effect in Texas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On