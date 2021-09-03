Abba releases new music, announces virtual concerts

LONDON (AP) – The worst part about ABBA creating avatars of themselves: they had to shave their beards.
ABBA’s Benny Andersson says he’s had his beard for 50 years — but he points out singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad did not have to shave.
The avatars will be used for a concert series that will be staged in London starting May 27.
No plans yet to bring it to the U.S.
Bandmate Bjorn Ulvaeus says it’s better to do digital versions of themselves before they’re dead “because it gets more accurate then.”
ABBA also will release their first new album in 40 years on Nov. 5. It’s called “Voyage.”