Abbott: 3,266 positive coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Texas
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that more than 3,000 Texans have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The governor said the 3,266 confirmed cases are spread out over 122 counties in the state. More than 42,000 people have been tested in Texas.
The governor also stated 41 people have died from the virus in Texas.
In addition to the numerical update, Abbott issued an executive order that lays out protocols for how essential services can operate and how people can obtain essential services in the state.
The order is in effect through April 30.
Schools have also been ordered to stay closed until May 4th.