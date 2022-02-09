Abbott and O’Rourke both have events in San Antonio tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are running on a tight schedule that overlaps in San Antonio on Thursday.
The gubernatorial candidates are holding political events only 30 minutes apart.
Abbott will be speaking with business leaders at 11:30 a.m. at Sunbelt Material Handling to discuss the economy.
O’Rourke will kick off talks about the state of the Texas power grid at Noon in the outdoor pavilion at The Espee.
Both will be heading to the border after their stint in the Alamo City for another pair of events that nearly overlap with Abbott in Harlingen at 6 p.m. and O’Rourke in Laredo at 7 p.m.
Both candidates will face a full ballot of challengers in the March 1 primary as Abbott will be vying for the Republican nomination against seven other candidates. O’Rourke will face off against four other Democratic candidates.