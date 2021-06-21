      Weather Alert

Abbott, as threatened, vetoes budget for legislative staff

Associated Press
Jun 21, 2021 @ 1:27pm
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbot signed legislation into law to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and weatherize and improve the reliability of the state's power grid. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has followed through on his threat and vetoed the new state budget’s provision for paying legislative staff. Abbott vetoed the legislative staff budget Friday, as he threatened after a walkout by House Democrats in the final hours of the regular legislative session. The walkout denied a House quorum to vote on controversial voting restrictions that Abbott had prioritized. The budget is to take effect on Sept. 1. Abbott is expected to call a special legislative session during the summer, in which he’s expected to bring up the voting restrictions bill again.

 

