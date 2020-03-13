Abbott declares state disaster for all Texas counties over coronavirus concerns

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declares State of Disaster for the entire state on March 13, 2020 because of the coronavirus. Photo: Office of the Governor.
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for every county in the State of Texas because of the coronavirus Friday afternoon.
“To ensure that the State of Texas and our cities and counties are fully capable to prepare and respond to COVID-19, I am at this moment declaring a state disaster for all counties in the State of Texas,” the governor declared in Austin Friday.
“From the very start, the State of Texas anticipated the possibility of community spread of COVID-19.”
At last count, the governor said there were 39 cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in the state, but noted that number can change quickly.
The governor said this will enable the state to more efficiently deliver resources and go after those who gouge prices.
He also urged people to not rush the stores and clear their shelves over virus fears.
“This isn’t the type of situation we may see like an oncoming hurricane where you may be without supplies or you may need to stock up on wood or water or whatever the case may be. There is no need to stock up on water, no need to stock up on these other supplies — there will be plenty available,” assured Abbott. “For those who may be worried about seeing empty shelves at the grocery stores, these shelves will be replenished and people will have access to the supplies they need. Texans must remain calm and understand that hoarding is neither necessary nor productive.”
Abbott said the state — along with private partners — have been working to ramp up coronavirus testing capabilities.
“The state has also asked health insurers and HMOs operating in Texas to waive the costs associated with the testing and telemedicine visits concerning coronavirus,” the governor explained. “For the uninsured, if an uninsured person needs testing for coronavirus, there are two options: one is public health testing or private laboratory testing. For a public health testing, it requires consultation with local health departments. If the person meets public health criteria, then the person is eligible for testing through public health testing with no cost to the person. Private testing could occur, but there will be a cost to the person.”
Additionally, Abbott said the City of San Antonio is the first city in the state to do drive-through testing for the coronavirus. He said he hopes to expand that to other cities starting Monday.
“It will be initially for first responders, healthcare workers, operators of critical infrastructure and key resources and certain high-risk patients,” the governor explained. “My team is also working with the cities of San Antonio and Dallas, and is in conversation with the City of Austin, to also implement drive-through testing sites.”
There is no word from the state on whether they are suggesting schools to close over the outbreak, but are working to make it easier for districts that do decide to close to have the ability to help students most in need of their services, like school lunch.
“Texas is seeking waivers for federal regulations for the school lunch program to give districts flexibility to provide students food should districts need to shut down for a temporary period to respond to the coronavirus,” said Abbott.
The governor said he would prefer edicts on large gatherings to be determined at the local level instead of the state level.
Ultimately, Abbott said people need to take responsibility to keep themselves and their neighbors safe from the virus.
“During this time, we need all Texans to do their part to help the state to respond to this situation,” the governor stated. “That means doing things like being extra vigilant about washing your hands, disinfecting, frequent touches, avoid shaking hands and staying home if you are feeling sick.”
City of San Antonio has its first travel-related case of coronavirus