Abbott demands PUC act more aggressively to shore up grid

Associated Press
Jul 7, 2021 @ 4:20am
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. The electric power grid manager for most of Texas has issued its first conservation alert of the summer, calling on users to dial back energy consumption to avert an emergency. The Energy Reliability Council of Texas issued the alert shortly after midday Monday, saying many forced generation outages and potential record June demand is squeezing the power supply. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DALLAS (AP) – A month after declaring Texas’ electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid.

In a letter to the Public Utility Commission, Abbott directed the commission to incentivize the development and maintenance of additional natural gas-, coal- and nuclear-powered generating capacity.

He also directed the PUC to saddle solar- and wind-powered generation with whatever costs result from when they are not producing power.

That contrasts with his June 8 declaration that the Republican-controlled Legislature’s reforms “fix all of the flaws” leading to a deadly February blackout.

