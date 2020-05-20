Abbott instructs state agency to waive late fees for expired licenses and permits
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has some good news for some Texas bars as they prepare to reopen.
The agency got the green light from Governor Abbott to allow for renewals of expired license and permits after the current 30 day grace period without a late fee.
Abbott says:
“As we continue to safely and strategically open the state of Texas, we want to ensure financial barriers are removed for businesses that plan to open up to the public,” said Governor Abbott. “By granting an extended renewal period and waiving license and permit renewal late fees, we are ensuring Texas entrepreneurs and business owners are supported as we kick-start our economy and continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The waiver is for renewals with an expiration date on or after March 13, 2020.