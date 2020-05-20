      Weather Alert

Abbott instructs state agency to waive late fees for expired licenses and permits

Don Morgan
May 20, 2020 @ 10:43am
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has some good news for some Texas bars as they prepare to reopen.

The agency got the green light from Governor Abbott to allow for renewals of expired license and permits after the current 30 day grace period without a late fee.

Abbott says:

“As we continue to safely and strategically open the state of Texas, we want to ensure financial barriers are removed for businesses that plan to open up to the public,” said Governor Abbott. “By granting an extended renewal period and waiving license and permit renewal late fees, we are ensuring Texas entrepreneurs and business owners are supported as we kick-start our economy and continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The waiver is for renewals with an expiration date on or after March 13, 2020.

TAGS
Coronavirus Greg Abbott TABC
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Traffic