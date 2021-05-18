Abbott issues executive order banning Texas government entities from enforcing mask mandates
Gov. Greg Abbott
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order today prohibiting government entities in Texas from enforcing mask mandates.
The executive order, which takes effect Friday, includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, and government officials. State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are exempt from the order.
Public schools are allowed to follow current guidelines through June 4 after which no student, parent, or staff member may be required to wear a mask while on campus.
“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”
According to the order, local governments or officials that attempt to mandate mask wearing or impose a requirements inconsistent with the Executive Order will be subject to a fine up to $1,000.