Abbott issues new executive order on vaccine mandate ban in Texas, refers issue to legislature

(Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday maintaining ban of vaccine mandates in the state.
The executive order comes in addition to the mask mandate ban already in force, though facing a legal challenge, in the state.
“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.
In addition to the executive order, the governor added the issue of vaccine requirements to the special session agenda for the legislature to consider whether state or local entities can mandate a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such a mandate.