      Weather Alert

Abbott issues new executive order on vaccine mandate ban in Texas, refers issue to legislature

Texas News Radio
Aug 25, 2021 @ 2:42pm
Gov. Greg Abbott Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas

(Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday maintaining ban of vaccine mandates in the state.

The executive order comes in addition to the mask mandate ban already in force, though facing a legal challenge, in the state.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

In addition to the executive order, the governor added the issue of vaccine requirements to the special session agenda for the legislature to consider whether state or local entities can mandate a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such a mandate.

Popular Posts
Senator Ted Cruz calls President Biden's response to Afghanistan "entirely unacceptable"
Two found shot to death in San Antonio home
41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep
Boom Boom Sports Bar loses liquor license over weekend triple homicide
Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On