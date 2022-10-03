Abbott names new Texas public school Chief of Safety

View past student lockers down and empty high school hall.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is naming John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

Governor Abbott had directed TEA to create the position after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

“Protecting Texas children and making our schools safer for all are top priorities, and John Scott is uniquely qualified to help lead our efforts ensuring their safety and security in Texas schools,” said Governor Abbott. “Chief Scott’s wealth of experience in security and intelligence and exemplary service to our nation make him the perfect fit as the new Chief of School Safety and Security. I look forward to working with Chief Scott as we continue increasing our strong collaboration and communication among state agencies to provide a safe and secure environment for every Texas student, parent, teacher, and school faculty member.”

The Chief of School Safety and Security will be tasked with making sure Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and that they are taking every action possible to prevent school shootings or other dangers.

John P. Scott of Dallas was Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the United States Secret Service Dallas/North Texas District.

Previously, Scott served as Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the North Texas Cyber Fraud Task Force, Assistant to the Special Agent in Charge for the Protective Intelligence & Physical Protection Unit in Dallas, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Secret Service Headquarters/Protective Operations Division in Washington, D.C.

Scott earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas Tech University, where he was named a Distinguished Military Graduate.