Abbott orders travelers from New York City area, New Orleans to Texas undergo mandatory quarantine
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces executive order mandating travelers from the New York City area and New Orleans to Texas to undergo mandatory quarantine. (Screenshot via pool feed)
CONVERSE, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday afternoon mandating those who travel to the state from the New York City metro area and New Orleans to be quarantined for at least 14 days.
The governor said the order applies to anyone who travels from the City of New Orleans by air and from airports in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
These people will be required to stay within their mandated quarantine location for 14 days or the duration of their stay in Texas — whichever is shorter. They cannot leave this location and outside people are not permitted to enter this space unless they are a licensed medical professional.
Violating this quarantine order is punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 180 in jail.