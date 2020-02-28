Abbott provides update on Texas response to coronavirus
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was briefed by health officials on the latest with the coronavirus in Texas Thursday.
“Texas state agencies are monitoring the situation and leading a coordinated and proactive effort to ensure the health and safety of all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Texas, our state agencies are taking these precautionary steps to safeguard our communities. The State of Texas will continue to collaborate with our federal and local partners and will provide our communities with the necessary resources to respond to any potential cases of the coronavirus.”
The governor’s office said the Department of State Health Services activated the State Medical Operations Center in January, which will serve as the hub for collecting, tracking and reporting public health activities and data. It will also be a point of contact for local entities.
It is also preparing state laboratories with testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus.
The state said the best way to avoid contracting the coronavirus is similar to the ways to avoid the flu, by following these recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.