Abbott sets date for third legislative special session

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A third special legislative session in Texas is scheduled for later this month.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement today the state legislature will reconvene September 20 at 10 a.m.
“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” said Governor Abbott. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”
Abbott said the agenda will include congressional redistricting, how the state will dole out federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, how a transgender student will be eligible to compete in gendered sports competitions, more COVID-19 mandate restrictions and more.