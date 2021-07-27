Abbott: Texas National Guard to assist DPS in border arrests

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent orders to the Texas National Guard Tuesday directing guardsmen to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety in the arrests of people crossing the border.
“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed—in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there—and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law,” Abbott wrote to Major General Tracy R. Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard.
Abbott announced in June that people crossing the border who are charged with criminal trespass or other state charges would be detained and confined in Texas criminal justice facilities.
Last week, detained individuals from the border began arriving at a prison in Frio County about 75 miles from San Antonio.
